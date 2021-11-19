Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €69.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.11 ($74.25).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €59.52 ($70.02) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.86. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

