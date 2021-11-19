Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €20.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.17% from the company’s previous close.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.02 ($37.67).

Shares of SZG opened at €28.64 ($33.69) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a fifty-two week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is €29.70 and its 200-day moving average is €28.92.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

