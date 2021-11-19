Credit Suisse Group Boosts Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $31.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised Switch from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of SWCH opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,671,526 shares of company stock worth $42,320,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 371.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 46.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.