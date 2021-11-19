Credit Suisse Group Raises AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $74.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.71.

ACM opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $74.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 7.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

