Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,813,000 after buying an additional 978,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,347,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after buying an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after buying an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,936,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,322,000 after buying an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KIM opened at $24.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIM. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

