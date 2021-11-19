Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Down to $4.64

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.46. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 78,971 shares changing hands.

CPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.67.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after buying an additional 1,481,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,970,000 after buying an additional 226,915 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after buying an additional 1,309,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.