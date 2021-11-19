Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.20

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.20 and traded as high as C$6.01. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$5.78, with a volume of 5,697,341 shares changing hands.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

