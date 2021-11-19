Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.20

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.20 and traded as high as C$6.01. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$5.78, with a volume of 5,697,341 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

