Critical Comparison: 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

10x Genomics presently has a consensus price target of $171.13, indicating a potential upside of 14.28%. Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 130.67%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -99.17% -6.30% -5.03% Singular Genomics Systems N/A -42.53% -26.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 10x Genomics and Singular Genomics Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $298.85 million 55.97 -$542.73 million ($4.23) -35.40 Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A

Singular Genomics Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics.

Summary

10x Genomics beats Singular Genomics Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

