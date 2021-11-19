Croda International (LON:CRDA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CRDA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 9,862 ($128.85) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £13.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a one year high of £100.55 ($131.37). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,102.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,109.80.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

