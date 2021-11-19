Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.29.

CCRN stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 88,917 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 215,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 64,408 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

