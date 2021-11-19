Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the October 14th total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE CPTK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 138,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,703. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

Get Crown Proptech Acquisitions alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPTK. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 17.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.