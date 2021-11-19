Crust Market Cap Hits $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007224 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00304955 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.14 or 0.00668490 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.