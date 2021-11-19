Crypterium One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.60 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $22.77 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.00223070 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00090292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,732,618 coins and its circulating supply is 81,735,067 coins. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

