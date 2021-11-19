CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the October 14th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 716.7 days.

CTRRF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRRF opened at $14.21 on Friday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

