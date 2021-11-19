CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sees Large Volume Increase

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 140,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,767 shares.The stock last traded at $52.44 and had previously closed at $53.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,316,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after purchasing an additional 787,658 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,291,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.