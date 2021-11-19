Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 14,735 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 48.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,892,000 after purchasing an additional 722,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,252,000 after purchasing an additional 572,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,860,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 380,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eventbrite by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,122,000 after purchasing an additional 822,176 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Eventbrite by 30.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,424,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,065,000 after purchasing an additional 572,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EB opened at $19.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

