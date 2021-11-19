Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 588 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 683,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $234.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.76. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $188.62 and a 52-week high of $269.12. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.94 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

