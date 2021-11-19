Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,742 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EME. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

