Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $841,000 Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 280.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of SI-BONE worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SI-BONE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SI-BONE by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 170,153 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Truist dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

SIBN opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $722.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $72,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $104,108.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

