Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 38,531 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,906 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 868,871 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after acquiring an additional 643,749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after acquiring an additional 535,460 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after acquiring an additional 313,402 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTDR opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

