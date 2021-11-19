Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $228.10 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.41 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

