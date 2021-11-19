CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.73 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average of $118.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.