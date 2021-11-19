CVA Family Office LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $431.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $325.41 and a fifty-two week high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

