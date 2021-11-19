CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.49. 62,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,554. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.42. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

