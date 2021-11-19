CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.90-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.97. CVS Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.900-$8.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.11.

CVS traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,445,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,549. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $65.82 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day moving average is $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

