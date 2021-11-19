CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in CyberArk Software by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $196.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.23. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $105.29 and a twelve month high of $201.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

