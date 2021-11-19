CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $201.76

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $201.76 and last traded at $200.04, with a volume of 7096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.42.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.30 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,348,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 771.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

