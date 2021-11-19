CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) CFO Sells $185,400.00 in Stock

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CYBE traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. 47,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,523. The stock has a market cap of $338.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.69. CyberOptics Co. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.