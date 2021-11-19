Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) had its price target decreased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

