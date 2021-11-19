Cypress Capital Group Has $679,000 Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 31.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,847,000 after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,722,000 after purchasing an additional 818,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $162.16 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.19 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.43 and a 200 day moving average of $153.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

