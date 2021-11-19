Cypress Capital Group Has $876,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Clorox were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Clorox by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $165.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.02. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

