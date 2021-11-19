Cypress Capital Group Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock opened at $220.70 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

