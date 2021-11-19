Cypress Capital Group Takes Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $636,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.55. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

