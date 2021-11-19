CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CONE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.09.

CONE opened at $89.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 507.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 94,363 shares in the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

