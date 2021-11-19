Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DFIHY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. Dairy Farm International has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

