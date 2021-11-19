DAPS Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.10 million and $34,907.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.44 or 0.00374697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00226076 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00090638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,619,656,400 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.