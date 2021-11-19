Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Daseke reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on DSKE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daseke currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Daseke by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Daseke by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 3.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 97,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 23.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 34.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSKE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 10,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,176. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $645.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.