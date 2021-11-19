Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up to $190.60

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $190.60, but opened at $195.99. Datadog shares last traded at $194.96, with a volume of 11,277 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,389.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $33,802,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $143,566.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,937,569 shares of company stock worth $466,890,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after buying an additional 1,194,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $161,196,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

