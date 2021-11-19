David D. Petratis Sells 2,841 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $134.93 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.67 and a 200-day moving average of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allegion by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Allegion by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Allegion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Allegion by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.71.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.