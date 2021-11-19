Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DBTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ DBTX opened at $7.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Reid acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

