Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $375.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $383.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.06.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $357.11 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $250.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.25 and a 200 day moving average of $356.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

