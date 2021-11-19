Degenerator 24 Hour Volume Hits $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.90 or 0.00323088 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010623 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012847 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005705 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012794 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

