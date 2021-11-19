Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TACO. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.13.

TACO stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $302.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

