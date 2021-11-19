Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Down 8.6%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.70. 22,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 916,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,626 shares of company stock worth $7,718,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

