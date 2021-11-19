Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €155.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €155.00 ($176.14) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DHER. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($169.66) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €158.39 ($179.99).

DHER traded down €1.80 ($2.05) during trading on Friday, reaching €126.70 ($143.98). 700,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion and a PE ratio of -14.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €114.81 and its 200 day moving average is €116.63. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €91.00 ($103.41) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($165.23).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

