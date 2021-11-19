Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

NYSEAMERICAN DLA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.73. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $35.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

