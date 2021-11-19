DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the October 14th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,263.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DeNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of DeNA stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. DeNA has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

