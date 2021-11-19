Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 809.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Enova International worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENVA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the second quarter valued at about $613,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enova International alerts:

Shares of Enova International stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,933. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $292,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,388. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.