Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFS traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. 655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

